Christopher Oji

Many people, including a pregnant woman and her two kids, have been killed in the Fagba area of Iju, Lagos, in a clash between Hausa and Yoruba people.

The hostilities started Tuesday when some protesters engaged some Hausa traders conveying cows in Fagba. About four persons were killed, three houses and a truck burnt in the Tuesday clash.

The yesterday’s fight was as a result of represal attack from the Hausa community who allegedly stormed the Fagba area and started attacking people and burning houses.

A witness, Wasiu Akindele, a commercial motorcycle operator (Okada rider) told Daily Sun that ,” we knew there must be reprisal attack, because they spoke in Hausa language that the fight was not yet over, so we the youths armed ourselves and waited for them. But they took another way and started burning houses. They attacked a keke rider which was chartered by a pregnant woman . The pregnant woman was murdered, her two children and the keke rider were killed. Many people have been killed while many houses have been burnt”.

Another resident, Adebayo Jubril ,said: “We have been going through hell since Tuesday night. We have been keeping vigil. We have called the Police, but no response. We have no alternative than to start relocating. I am moving down to Ajuwon in Ogun State , because Iju and Fagba , are dominated by Hausa”

As at the time of filling this report, the fight was still raging as arrows; daggers, matchetes, charms and other dangerous weapons were freely used.

The people have therefore, called on the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to prevail on the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu to come to their rescue.

However, a senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said the police Command was aware of the situation but was handicapped: “We are aware of the situation at Fagba area of Iju, but we are handicapped. If we try to move in, we will be attacked on the way. If we succeed in arriving the area and we fire anyone, we will be blamed. Our hands are tied. As you can see, we are unwanted species . Our safety is not guaranteed”.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told Daily Sun that the Command would do something urgent about the situation:” I have contacted the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to do something about the situation”.