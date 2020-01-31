Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A pregnant woman and two others have reportedly died while fleeing from the troubled the community of Tyo Mu, a suburb of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this while on the-spot assessment of the area on Friday where a total of 37 houses were burnt down.

It would be recalled that trouble started in the community late Wednesday over ownership of land between two Tiv warring factions of Iharev (indigenes) and the Iparev (settlers).

While the governor thanked God that no live was lost in the communal clash, he, however, regretted that two women, one of them pregnant lost their lives when the vehicle they were fleeing in had an accident.

“From the report I received, there was no casualty but unfortunately, two women, one of them a pregnant woman while running away from the scene, were involved in an accident and died.

“Thirty seven houses were burnt down. The crisis is unfortunate. I have directed the police to ensure that the traditional ruler produces the people who perpetrated the crisis.

“It is very bad for anyone to be laying claim to owning land because, land belong to government.”

The governor called for calm and vowed that those behind the crisis would be made to face the wrath of the law.