Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A heavily-pregnant woman identified as Jane Ekpe,32, has been confirmed dead after she was kicked in the stomach by one Florence Ugwu, 34, at Okwo Ngbo market in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Ugwu reportedly kicked Ekpe in the stomach during a quarrel that ensued between them at the market on July 11, 2020.

It was gathered that the victim started bleeding following the kick, and was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died shortly after being delivered of a premature baby.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ebonyi State command, DSP Loveth Odah, while confirming the incident, also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Philip Sule Maku, had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Odah said: “One Chief Bartholomew Ekpe, regent of Umuezeoka, Ngbo reported at Ohaukwu Division that on 11 July 2020 at 1 pm, while they were at Okwo market, his daughter, Jane Ekpe aged, 32, who was about six months pregnant was kicked in her stomach by one Florence Ugwu aged 34, over an undisclosed argument.

“He stated that his daughter started bleeding profusely and was rushed to hospital where she was delivered of a premature baby before she gave up the ghost.

“The DPO quickly mobilised his men to the place and recovered the body and deposited it at Comprehensive Hospital, Ngbo.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and detained in their station; preliminary investigation is ongoing but the case is beyond their division.”