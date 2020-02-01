Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two women including a pregnant woman have reportedly died while fleeing from the troubled community of Tyo Mu, a suburb of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this while on an on the spot assessment of the area on Friday where a total of 37 houses had been burnt down.

It would be recalled that trouble started in the community late Wednesday over ownership of land between two Tiv warring factions of Iharev (Indigenes) and the Iparev (settlers).

While the governor thanked God that no life was lost in the communal clash, he however regretted that two women, one of them a pregnant woman lost their lives when the vehicle they were fleeing with had an accident.

“From the report I received, there was no casualty but unfortunately, two women, one of them a pregnant woman while running away from the scene, were involved in an accident and died.

“Thirty seven houses were burnt down. The crisis is unfortunate. I have directed the police to ensure that the traditional ruler produce the people who perpetrated the crisis. It is very bad for anyone to be laying claim to owning land because, land belongs to government.”

The governor called for calm and vowed that those behind the crisis would be made to face the wrath of the law.