From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke has inaugurated the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the church with the task for Christians to love one another and endeavour to live righteous lives at all times.

The charge for Christians and indeed mankind to lead lives devoid of hate and sinful intrigues, the cleric said, was to avoid things which might cause the suffering and death of other people.

He encouraged the newly inaugurated BoT members to be faithful to their duties and add godly value to the church and nation.

The prelate who gave the admonitions in his sermon at the inauguration service titled, “Serve with Eternity in View, narrated the story of the biblical King David and Bathsheba and called on the new members of the board to always remain at their duty posts in order not to be distracted as David was.

He encouraged the trustees to use the honour accorded them to serve God with diligence and commitment.

Eke said membership of the Board of Trustees of the church established in Calabar, Cross River State on April 10, 1846, cut across all the geopolitical zones of the country.

Members of the Board of Trustees include Elder Eteng E. Eteng from Cross River State, Chairman, and Rev. Oguele Eke, Secretary.

Others are Elders John Omoregie Obasahon (Edo State); Odunlami Olayinka Kayode (Oyo State); Mrs. Christy Ise (Cross River State); Emmanuel Ndubuisi Nnorom, (Abia State); Julius Nuhu Nimba (Taraba State) and Professor Ambily Etekpe (Bayelsa State).

Also representing the ten synods of the church on the Board are Mrs. Rita Bassey Ekanem; Dr. Ewelu Ajah Ewelu; Ahamefula S. Amaramiro; Davison Nnamdi; Mike Urom, Ebi Eme, Uche Awa; Professor David Eni; Lekam Ofem Okoi and Nwidagu Ayama.

The Principal Clerk of the Church, Most Rev. Dr. Miracle Ajah commended the conduct of the service, saying that the church had not experienced such in a long time.

