By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Members of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Marina, recently gathered to honour their own, Prelate Uche Chukwuemeka, who will be bowing out of office in November after serving for 10 years in the church. The event coincided with Easter celebration.

The cleric disclosed that he would be returning to his hometown in Imo State after retirement to continue other humanitarian works.

“Therefore, this Easter would be the last one I will be having at the Marina church before taking my leave,” he excitedly said.

The church at Marina was filled as the congregation gathered to give thanks to God for sparing their lives to see another Easter season and to honour their prelate.

The choir sang out their hearts and charged the congregation to praise God and dance to the electrifying songs. The repeated shout of “hallelujah!” reverberated across the four walls of the church’s auditorium.

In his Easter message, the man of God urged Nigerians to be hopeful for a better tomorrow, assuring them that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: “For this reason, Jesus Christ became the Lord of lords and today he is being glorified across the world. The world is agog for Christ. He is the reason for the Easter celebration because He has risen. This shows that there might be weeping at night, but there is always joy in the morning. God is a Nigerian.”

He lamented the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and attributed it to the failure of government because “we have what it takes to secure our nation.”

According to him, if government wants to tackle insecurity, within two weeks everything would stop because it parades the personnel that can do that.

He called on Immigration officials to screen anybody coming into the country at the borders so that there won’t be influx of foreigners in Nigeria.