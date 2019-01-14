Development and Integrity Integration Goal Foundation (DIG Foundation) one of the vibrant civil society organisations focusing on the electoral process last week released a car sticker with a message that was as emphatic as it was optimistic. The full wordings on the sticker read; Nigeria Election 2019. My vote is not for sale. I am wiser now! What a wonderful world it will be if all or at least most of the 84 million voters registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 General Elections can comfortable make the declaration on the sticker. And how so great it will be if the declaration was true. But then you can never close the door on human possibilities. May be the voters are truly wiser now. That will be one aspect of the narrative of Nigeria’s electoral process though.

Thirty three (33) days to the 2019 elections, the nagging question on the mind of many, among them the likely voters during the elections remains; whose elections are they any way? In other words, what is in the elections for a voter?

The very notion that an election, a general election for a whole State or country can be perceived by a chunk or indeed most of the eligible voters as more of some people’s business rather than theirs remains a heavy statement on the state of electoral democracy in Nigeria. That very notion – that elections ultimately belong to some others – accounted for the awkward experience encountered by some INEC field personnel in various parts of the country while on duty for registration of voters through last yer. In various places scattered all over the country, potential registrants frontally asked for inducement before they would come forth to be registered. That is to say, as far as the people were concerned, getting them into the Voter’s Roll was not only INEC’s business it was in the interest of the Election Management Body as well. As the people seemed to hold, if, the Commission’s field officers had nothing to offer prospective voters to make them leave their various important engagements such as farming and trading just to go get registered, then the officers should take a walk. It was that strange.

The story that made some rounds in some instances during the registration of voters exercise was that of some field staff of the Election Management Body reprehensibly asking for assistance before they would go to some locations to register people. As reprehensible as the latter incidence was it at least reflected an appreciation by those being registered that it was in their interest to be registered. The other aspect of prospective voters asking for inducement before getting registered holds up a bigger worry for the system.