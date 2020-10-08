A renowned agribusiness training institute, Premier Agribusiness Academy (PAA), has reiterated its commitment towards the development of soybean production through a strategic partnership.

The Director General of the academy, Francis Toromade, made this known during its first Nigerian Soy Excellence Centre (SEC) advisory council meeting held at Protea Hotel, Lagos, recently.

Toromade explained that the country is challenged with high protein deficiency among both children and adults especially under-five children, adolescent girls, and women of reproductive age which results in malnutrition and other health hazards like stunted growth, underweight as well as infections.

While making reference to a research conducted in the United States of America, Toromade pointed out that an average Nigerian consumes only 1kg of soybean yearly; whereas, in the United States, it is 55kg per person, annually, which could explain the difference in life expectancy.

He further explained that the contribution of soybean to protein intake cannot be overstressed as protein consumption is currently inadequate in Nigeria as a result of low production, high cost of production and importation.

“High-quality protein such as soybeans should be available, affordable and accessible by the high and low-income classes in the country especially to the vulnerable class who are mostly affected by protein deficiency and malnutrition.

“To overcome the challenge of protein deficiency and its accompanying health problems, USSOY and PAA as well as other critical indigenous stakeholders across the soybean value chain have agreed that proper, strategic training is of importance.

“The reason why we have such low rate of soybean production in Nigeria is knowledge gap. if people are properly trained in soybean production, they will know when and how to plant, what, how and when to apply which will result in better yield. Our agronomy practice is also a major reason for the deficiency which the Nigerian Soy Excellence Centre (SEC) have developed a curriculum to address.