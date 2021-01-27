By Joe Apu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday threw out the case brought before it by the Kwese League Management Board and others forbidding the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) from organising the Premier Basketball League.

The case, which was instituted in 2018 by the Kwese League Management Board member, Ibrahim Saad, who is chairman of Gombe Bulls and others according to Justice A. I. Chikere lacked merit and as such is thrown out.

According to a board member of the NBBF, Victor Okoro who was in the Federal High Court 3 in Maitama, Abuja, the judgment has finally closed the matter, which has been on for over three years.

“This is victory for Nigeria basketball and particularly for the many talents that have been denied a livelihood over the years due to the case being in court,” he told Daily SunSport in a chat from his base in Abuja.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation over the years had come under attack from various interest groups that before now believed that the board led by Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida didn’t have the interest of players in the domestic league at heart but according to the Vice President of the NBBF, Babs Ogunade, the court ruling brings back hope as sponsors would be willing to associate their brands with the Federation.