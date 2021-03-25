Followers of Nigeria’s premier basketball league can now heave a huge sigh of relief as Nigeria Basketball Federation president (NBBF), Engr. Musa Kida has hinted on concerted efforts to procure new title sponsors for the elite division.

Recall, that the country’s premier league has been on hold for more than two years due to internal wrangling that threatened the development of the game of basketball, but was addressed recently by the court.

According to Kida, talks are on-going with new potential sponsor for the premier league.

His words: “We are talking with our sponsors to see who can get on board as new sponsor for the premier league after that long break necessitated by the over one and half year court dispute.

“We will also ask the League Management Board of the premier league who were there before to hand over the instruments of the league to the NBBF now that the court has decided.