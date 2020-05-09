Peter Anosike

The Rangers Management Corporation (RMC), managers of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, has said it has received the N20 million insurance premium claims on death of its player, Mr Ifeanyi George, who died recently in an auto crash.

In the acknowledgement letter signed by the RMC General Manager/CEO, Ferdinand Emeka Ugwuarua, Rangers management thanked the insurance company, Premier Brokers Limited, for acting promptly and living up to its obligations.

Explaining the policy, Premier Brokers Managing Director/CEO, Sir Goddy Ahuakagha, said that the group personal accident insurance policy was procured for Rangers players at the inception of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

“Before this time, what the management of Rangers does was to procure un-indemnifiable policy just for the purpose of meeting the requirement for registering in the League Seasons as the provision of insurance policy is one of the conditions for Clubs who qualify to participate in National League Division One.

“This group personal accident insurance that is in place now has provision for compensation on death if any player and officials, permanent disability, temporary total disability and medical expenses. It was structured to meet the Club’s requirement.

“Before the death of Ifeanyi George, the policy has been used in paying claims for injuries sustained by players in the field of play.”

Ahuakagha told Sunday Sun that the climax was the death by accident of Ifeanyi George on March 22, 2020.

“As soon as this happened, the insurance was called in to indemnify the organization for the loss of its player. The insurance policy covered the players on 24 hours basis. It is for in and out of field of play.

“If not for the lockdown in the country, this death claim would have been settled within 14 days. Suffice to say that in spite of that, the process still went on and on April 30, 2020, the sum of N20 million was lodged into the Rangers Management Corporation account. This amount represents death benefit for the deceased player having insured each player on that amount.

He thanked Governor Ugwuanyi, who he said graciously approved for the real insurance to take place just as he has continued to fund it.