Flagship brand of PZ Cussons, Premier Cool, recently restated its commitment to supporting the growth of sports and youth engagement, as it renewed its sponsorship of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) for the second year running.

The renewal was made known at a press briefing that held at Radisson Blu in Lagos to launch the 2020 season of league.

At the press briefing, which was organised to review, as well as showcase the achievements of the previous seasons and also intimate the media on its plans for 2020, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, organisers of the novel Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), made it known that they were gearing up for an even better third season, as they looked to consolidate on their successes thus far.

Speaking at the event was the Brand Development and Activation Manager, Premier Cool, Eniola Ogunlade, who commended the organisers for a job well done, as the growth of the HiFL had been impressive, which is why Premier Cool is happy to once again be part of another emerging success story.

“For us at Premier Cool, the Higher Institution Football League has lived up to expectations and we are proud to be identified with the brand.

This year, we are once again happy to announce the renewal of our sponsorship deal with HiFL. In the last two seasons of the Higher Institution Football League, we have seen and are proud to be a part of the emergence of several stars like, Ebuka Odenigbo of Kano Pillars, Emmanuel Ogbolee of Nasarawa United, and Osas Imade of Bendel Insurance amongst others.