In a bid to drive behavioural change around health practices in rural and urban communities, PZ Cussons brand, Premier Cool, joined forces with PZ Cussons Foundation and United Purpose, for this year’s edition of the Global Handwashing Day, whose theme was ‘Clean Hands for All’.

The days leading up to the national event saw the brand embark on a school-sensitisation tour, visiting a number of schools in different states across the country, which included Lagos, Cross River, Benue and the FCT Abuja to create awareness about the importance of constant handwashing with soap.

In Lagos, the PZ team visited schools such as Dansol, Caleb, Mind Builders, and the Supreme Education Foundation. The events also included popular Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim, and Premier Cool’s Campaign Ambassador, Leo DaSilva, who were on ground to also educate and encourage the students on the importance of keeping their hands clean to protect them against germ-related infections.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, Chairman of the PZ Cussons Foundation, reiterated PZ Cussons’ commitment to enhancing health and hygiene in Nigeria and urged the students and Lagos residents, in general, to make handwashing with soap a habit. Also speaking at the event was the Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji who talked about the significance of the event and PZ Cussons’ commitments to a germ-free and healthier society.

“For the past five years, PZ Cussons have partnered successfully with United Purpose in increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. This is the sixth year running and we have always focused on other states such as Benue, Cross River and Abuja. However this year, we decided to include our host state Lagos, as they say ‘Charity begins at home.’ Today, Premier Cool is leading the handwashing campaign and our newly improved soap is a perfect fit with its antibacterial properties that help keep you fresh and protected from many germ-related diseases. We cannot overemphasise the importance of handwashing with soap as a preventive method, therefore we will continue to sensitise as many people and communities as possible.” she said.