The Premier League has announced that England’s 20 top-flight clubs will not ‘endorse or pursue’ reform proposals advanced by Manchester United and Liverpool under the title ‘Project Big Picture’.

Despite an official statement declaring the decision to be unanimous, it is said to have followed a “tense meeting” of club representatives on Wednesday, at which Everton chief exec Denise Barrett-Baxendale is said to have demanded an apology from Ed Woodward and his Liverpool counterparts.

The ‘Project Big Picture’ proposals included the shrinking of the Premier League to 18 teams; the abolition of the League Cup and Community Shield; the ending of parachute payments for relegated sides; and a £250 million rescue deal to be made immediately available to clubs in the Football League.