The Premier League have confirmed that the return of football will see teams permitted the use of five substitutions per game.

Top flight teams will now be able to select a total of nine subs on the bench as they gear up for the return to action in two weeks’ time.

Talks between all 20 clubs continued via video link on Thursday with discussions of subs part of the day’s agenda.

The Premier League have been studying events in the Bundesliga closely following the return of football in Germany last month where teams are now able to use five subs for the remainder of the season.

With injury rates likely to increase and teams having a busy fixture list over the next few weeks, clubs have been allowed to use an extra two substitutions in an effort to minimise the risk.

A statement read: “Premier League Shareholders today agreed temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players.

“For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players. This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.