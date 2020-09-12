The Premier League and La Liga are back and DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the first round of action.
Just a month and a half after the 2019- 20 season wrapped up in late July, England’s topflight clubs are back in action and set for another marathon campaign which is set to squeeze a full season into a schedule which is a full month shorter than usual.
Action gets underway this afternoon with newly promoted Fulham welcoming London rivals, Arsenal to Craven Cottage. This is airing live on SuperSport Premier League at 12:30pm. The Gunners ended 2019-20 on a high by winning the FA Cup, and began 2020-21 in a similar vein, defeating Liverpool on penalties to claim the Community Shield title.
Meanwhile, Champions Liverpool, will be in action in a potential thriller in the late game when they welcome newly-pro- moted Leeds United back to the Premier League, with the Whites set to play a topflight match for the first time in more than 16 years. This will air live on SuperSport Premier League at 5:30pm.
Crystal Palace against Southampton will also air live on SuperSport Premier League at 3pm today, while West Ham United vs Newcastle United will air at 3pm on SuperSport Football and SuperS- port GOtv Football.
