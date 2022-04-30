The English Premier League enters round 35. With the EPL 2021/2022 season ending on May 22, the title race which has become a two-horse race is still on, and the battle to make the top four is in fierce contention.

The weekend action will kick off on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1 today as resurgent Newcastle United welcomes League contenders Liverpool in an early kickoff. But it won’t be an easy feat with the Jurgen Klopp side.

Newcastle United is upping their game after beating Norwich City 3 goals to nil last Saturday. The match is expected to be a thriller, with Liverpool needing the maximum three points to top the League.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

After a humiliating defeat last week, relegated-zone Norwich City will have to strive for their EPL retention when they play Aston Villa this afternoon at 3pm on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1.

At the same time, Antonio Conte is hoping to leap into the top four with a win over Leicester City after a goalless draw last week forced him down to the fifth position. With a goalless draw last weekend, Kelechi Iheanacho has been hinted to start as he leads other Nigerians, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman, when they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur.