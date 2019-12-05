A series of exciting Premier League, Serie A, and Champions League matches will be available this weekend on GOtv.

Arsenal, will on Thursday, December 5 seek to secure another win when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirate Stadium. The match is to air live air at 9.15 pm on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32).

Freddie Ljungberg, Arsenal’s interim head coach is currently on the hot streak, as Brighton head to north London.

Following Unai Emery’s sacking, Ljungberg, will be hoping that a strong run of results will earn him the job on a full-time basis. However, there is a glimmer of hope for the Gunners as they are yet to lose at home in the League.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls make the trip to north London having suffered three successive defeats in the top matches.

It’s going to be a great start to the 2019-20 Serie A season as Italian giants, Inter Milan will on Friday, December 6 play host to Roma at the San Siro in what is expected to be a tough game. The match will be live at 8:45 pm on SuperSport Select 5 (channel 36).

The Inter Milan team who have won just one of the last seven Serie A matches have made a stunning start to their season, sitting at the summit of Italy’s top tier after 14 games. As for Paulo Fonseca’s Roma, they are currently in fifth place on 28 points, nine behind the league leaders.