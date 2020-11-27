TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

An online market platform, Baazar, has officially been launched in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as Nigeria’s premier online equipment market place for the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the event, yesterday, the Director of Bazaar e-commerce business, Mr. Solomon Akeme, said that the firm would proffer solutions to vendors and companies’ needs in the market place.

Akeme noted that the newly launched online e-commerce company will give vendors the opportunity to sell their products to buyers. “Bazaar is actually a solution where vendors release their products which companies and others can make their purchase and have it delivered to them seamlessly, that is the solution Bazaar brings”, he said.

Also, the Director of Information Technology (IT) Bazaar, Fieldman Akeme, said the launching of Bazaar in Port Harcourt was as a feasibility study of people in the oil and gas industry.

Fieldman said: “We decided to launch in Port Harcourt because Port Harcourt has a large concentration of people in the oil and gas industry. It is a place we are focusing on now; it is a bulk place and it does not mean it will be restricted to Port Harcourt. We are moving to other states and then global”, he noted.