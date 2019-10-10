Sunday, the 22nd of September 2019, played host to Lagos witnessing a luxury party by Premium Lagos, themed, Last Day of Summer.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t held in any popular club but at the Balmoral Conventional Center of the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

The last day of summer party by Premium Lagos attracted lavish and upscale party lovers from every corner of the state. The party was put together by a group of entertainment gurus, including Stephanie Cole Chiori, Paul Cole Chiori, Godswill Cole Chiori and Daniel Cole Chiori of Achievas Entertainment, in partnership with lifestyle gurus, Freda Francis of Oasis Bistro events and the controversial night life guru Pretty Mike of PM events.

This collaborative effort birthed the new event outfit “Premium Lagos” with promises to bring luxury and premium lifestyle events to party lovers all over the world.

The event was proudly sponsored by Luxury Champagne brand, Moet and Chandon with support from Red Bull, Belvedere Vodka, Artistic Properties, Ocean Glory Commodities, ntel, Wear it All Luxury and Corporate World Entertainments.

Premium Lagos made a heavy statement with the state-of-the-art revamping of the Balmoral Convention Centre into a Las Vegas styled night Club, with games and a standard fashion show to entertain the attendees.

It was arguably the liveliest and most luxurious party set ever seen in Nigeria, as a lot of premium champagne bottles were popped by the biggest boys and classy ladies in town.

The party which officially opened its doors at 7pm WAT, had several unique contents that kept guests entertained till about 3am, the next day.

It all came from the surprise appearance by social media sensation Shatta Bandle from Ghana, the special performance by Turkish Flair Bartender and Mixologist, Huseyin Honamli, different games for the pleasure of attendees to the lavish display of high street fashion wears by five of Nigeria’s biggest fashion designers.

Guests were thrilled as the DJs held down the party while super models strutted in their awesomeness on the runway which cut across the dancing floor. The runway was lit up with models wearing designs from Stylenvee by Elsie Okpocha, DVNX by Stephanie Aleye Chiori, Omini Stitches, Glitteratti Ferrare, Alan Cruzer by Damola Cruz, Abbyke Domina and Corporate luxury by Ade George Adewole.

The runway exhibition was overseen by Stephanie Aleye Chiori of DVNX and Adebowale Adedamola for Alan Cruzer who also choreographed the models alongside Victoria Orji.

The party was hosted by Ayo Makun (AY), Nancy Isime, Freda Francis and Pretty Mike.

It was a grand gathering of high networth individuals, celebrities, socialites, royalties and corporate professionals.

Stephen ‘Paparazzi’ Chibuzor was in charge of the event flow and production with support from David Julius Arogula with DJ Consequence as official DJ, with support from some of the best DJs and hypemen in Nigeria.

Adekunbi Fowosere oversaw the management of all the talents at the party.

Achievas Entertainment is the company behind the acclaimed biggest concerts in Lagos.

Since 2014, the group has organised Olamide Live in Concert 2014-2016 (OLIC1-3), Run Town’s One night Only 2017, Davido’s 30 Billion Concert 2017 and Burna Boy Live 2018. It has also staged shows in the United Kingdom with Alison Cole Chiori in charge of the UK branch, while Burna Boy Live in Northampton and Davido Live in Leicester have been part of its recent achievements. Premium Lagos is its new venture with exclusive, premium and luxury parties as its niche.

Attendees had it that the experience won’t be forgotten in a hurry and can’t wait to attend the next one.