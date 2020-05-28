The Board of Premium Pension Limited has announced the appointments of Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, as its new Chairman. It also named Bitrus Vandos Themoi Kwaji and Muhammad Musa Makarfi; as new Non-Executive Directors.

A statement by the firm’s Head, Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, said Babayo’s appointment followed the retirement of the erstwhile Chairman Yunusa Yakubu, who held the position since 2017. Ali noted that the appointment takes effect from April 26, 2020.

In his remarks on the new appointment, the Chief Executive Officer Umar Sanda Mairami said, “the appointment of Babayo as Chairman is in line with the strategic vision of Premium Pension Limited to become the foremost Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the country. This is even more so when the company is implementing its 5-year strategic business objective aimed at drivingbusiness growth and transformation. The appointment will also deepen the already sound corporate governance culture of the company.”

According to the company, Babayo, is a graduate of Kaduna Polytechnic and Yaba College of Technology where he graduated in Estate Management. He is member of the Nigerian Institute of Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) as well as International Facility Management Association (IFMA). He is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cosmopolitan Cleaners Limited, an environmental management and sustainability company. He is on the Board of Golden Construction Limited, RDS Insurance Brokers Limited and Nonsuch Health Maintenance Organisation, AMML Microfinance Bank, and a Trustee of TAJ Bank Foundation, among others.

Babayo is equally an alumnus of several global leading institutions, including Harvard Business School, Wharton Executive Education, University of Pennsylvania, London Business School, and National University of Singapore. His imprints, which started with a career in banking, traversed many sectors of the Nigerian economy including estate management, road and building construction, banking, environmental, health and facilities management.

On the other hand, General Kwaji (retd.) an accountant by profession, is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Strayer University Washington DC, USA, among others. Until his retirement from the Nigerian Army in 2014, he was the Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Welfare Ltd/Gte, a non-profit organisation, registered by the Nigerian Army under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990.

During his over thirty (30) years career in the Nigerian Army, he had held several positions, including Deputy Defence Attaché Finance, Washington DC, General Manager (Investments) Nigerian Army Welfare Scheme, Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration as well as Chairman, Military Pensions Board.

Makarfi, an Alumnus of Bayero University Kano with over thirty years post-graduation experience, had a successful career in banking, spanning nearly two decades.

He started his banking career with the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), had a stint in Owena Bank and later held positions of responsibility, including branch manager in several branches of Habib Nigeria Ltd (now Keystone Bank).