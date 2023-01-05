From Uche Usim, Abuja

In proof of its doggedness, Premium Pension Limited, one of the first seven Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to be licensed in December 2005 has attained a position of over N1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

AUM is the total market value of the investments that a person or entity manages on behalf of clients.

Explaining the feat in a clearer context, the firm’s Head, Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, said there are now only three PFAs (out of 19) that are in the trillion-AUM category.

“Unique to Premium Pension, however, is the fact that it is the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that have achieved the over N1 trillion AUM threshold without any form of the business combination.

“The Company prides itself in being a pacesetter in the pension industry, in several performance metrics. One of such is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018. Both certifications were renewed in 2021”, he said.

Commenting on the recent development, the Company’s Board Chairman, Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo said, “The attainment of N1trillion Assets under Management is a clear manifestation of hard work which translated into effective management of resources entrusted under the care of our Company”.

Babayo, while appreciating the National Pension Commission for creating the right environment to safeguard pension assets further said, “Premium Pension is now in the league of Tier-1 PFAs”.

He appreciated his colleagues on the Board for providing guidance towards the attainment of this feat. He also hailed Management and Staff for their discipline and professionalism had continued to see the Company grow from strength to strength.

He charged them to remain as seasoned professionals in the pension industry.

On his part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Umar Sanda Mairami, expressed his appreciation to customers who entrusted their retirement savings to Premium Pension Limited. He went further to say,

“This great milestone of having over N1 trillion Assets under Management was achieved through customer patronage and dint of hard work by staff at all levels without any business combination but by adhering to the Company’s Vision of being “the fastest growing top-tier PFA creating value”.

With over 775,000 members and over N323 billion benefits payout to over 88,000 beneficiaries since inception, Premium Pension is headquartered in Abuja.