Premium Pension Limited (PPL) and Jigawa State government have signed a portfolio management agreement which places the authority and responsibility of managing the state’s pension fundon PPL.

The signing of the agreement follows the reappointment of Premium Pension as a lead Pension Funds Administrator (PFA) for a term of two years. This fund has been established by the state government through the Jigawa Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The agreement, which has the endorsement of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) stresses, among others, that the funds should be managed in accordance with the guidelines issued pursuant to the Pension Reform Act 2014 and Jigawa State Pension Law.

The agreement signing was held recently at the Pension House, Dutse Jigawa State with key stakeholders on both sides in attendance.

With the Acting Managing Director of Premium Pension Limited, Mr. Kabir Ahmed Tijjani signed on behalf of the company, while the acting Head of Service of Jigawa State, Alhaji Hussaini Kila and the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa (State & Local Government) Contributory Pension Scheme, Alhaji Hashim Fagam, signed on behalf of the Jigawa State Government.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tijjani said, “This is a practical demonstration of mutual trust and highly productive partnership required to drive the contributory pension scheme in the Country”

He added that all appointed Fund Managers will continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by Jigawa State.

Meanwhile, as part of the strategic efforts of the company to reach out to its teeming members towards achieving exceptional customer experience, the management of Premium Pension Limited led by the Acting CEO, Mr. Kabir Ahmed Tijjani held an interactive session with the Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) and Human Resource Managers in Kano State.

Highlight of the event was the launching of PPL Mobile app which was timely and well appreciated by the participants. This App is expected to drive and increase customer engagement as well as easy access to the firm’s services through digital platform.