Premium Steel and Mines Limited (PSML), has said its huge investment in the steel industry is aimed at reviving the country’s near moribund steel industry.

The company however said the industry would only survive if local builders and civil engineers patronise locally made products, as it now makes world-class steel products that are produced in conformity with the United Kingdom BS 4449:2005 grade for building and construction projects.

Chief Executive Officer of PSML, Prasanta Mishra, made this plea at the presentation of some finished products of the one million tons per annum rolling mill to a group of businesspersons who visited the Ovwian-Aladja Delta State-based factory.

He urged builders and civil engineers in the country to embrace and use locally manufactured Premium steel bars for their construction works, remarking that the products compare with similar imports from Europe and China.

PSML currently ranks amongst Nigeria’s foremost suppliers of certified steel products to ongoing national projects including railway, refineries, bridges, flyovers, malls, and high-rise buildings, the company’s helmsman affirmed.

He said “Only buildings and structures constructed with certified quality steel and casting products can withstand the devastating impacts of shocks and quakes.” Also adding that the demand for quality steel is undoubtedly increasing in Nigeria in the wake of recent building collapses, Mr. Mishra said PSML is ready to meet customers demand for quality steel.

Other SON (Standards Organisation of Nigeria) certified products like reinforcement Premium re-bars that are produced at the factory were also showcased during the excursion.

Mr. Mishra said that the steel products are manufactured at the company’s newly groomed 18-stand rolling mill and tailored to meet the evolving needs of Nigeria’s building and construction industry.

Commissioned a year ago, the PSML state-of-the-art equipment plant was re-built by the Austro-German Consortium to produce competitive market products for the construction industry.