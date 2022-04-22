From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Premium Trust Bank has joined the list of licensed commercial banks operating in Nigeria.

The bank launched and opened its first branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and with the promise to customers of speedy service delivery anchored on innovation and strong market knowledge.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at the launch event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, noted that the bank’s coming on board was not to make up the numbers (of banks), but to stand out with its speed of service delivery. Emefienim also noted that the bank would be co-creating financial solutions with its customers to ensure alignment and seamless adoption at the stage of product deployment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said: “I have said it many times that drawing up strategy in banking is not new. We are not necessarily coming to re-invent the wheel because the banking business especially in Nigeria, has a lot in common. We trade in the same industry and we all have the same regulator; you find out that the industry somehow operates within a boundary.

“But, then, there’s a differentiating factor; we have realised that while all banks tend to offer the same kind of service, there is something that is unique or different when it comes to execution.”