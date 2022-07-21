PremiumTrust Bank, in fulfilling its brand promise of partnering for growth on has thrown its weight behind Delta State Government to host a successful 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold between November 2 and 15, 2022.

The Managing Director of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim reiterated the bank’s commitment to growth, impacting lives and communities. He also highlighted that as the official Banker to the National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, the bank aims to contribute to the development of sports in Nigeria and foster unity in our diversity as a nation.

“In partnership with the National Sports Festival, Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing the needed platform to help athletes grow and excel in their chosen fields consistent with our tag line – “Together for Growth”.

He ended the speech by encouraging the youths to take advantage of the platform provided by this Sports Festival in their pursuit of excellence both within the country and at the international stage in sports.