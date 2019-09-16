Adewale Sanyaolu

About five million electricity consumers waiting to be metered by some accredited Meter Asset Providers (MAP) may have to wait longer over the inability of franchisees to get their consignments cleared by the Customs.

Daily Sun learnt yesterday, that the delay in clearing the consignments has led to the delay in the installation of prepaid meters.

One of the MAP franchisees, Conlog (pty) Limited, in a notice sent to subscribers said: ‘‘This is to confirm that your payment has been received for your meter.

We sincerely apologise for the delay in installation; this is due to the delay we are also experiencing with the clearing of our imported stock at the Customs.

“Be assured that you are in our metering schedule and will be metered soon.’’

Some of the subscribers, who spoke to Daily Sun in separate interviews, expressed worry that over two months that they have made payments for prepaid meters, installation was yet to be effected.

A subscriber, under the Ikeja Electric network, Fagba Undertaken, Sunday Oluniyi, expressed worry that, three months after making payment for a single phase meter, the franchisee covering Abule Egba area was yet to get him metered.

Another subscriber, also under Ikeja Electric, Femi Ezekiel, residing on Toyin Street, equally expressed frustration in the process of securing prepaid meter, saying one month after making payment, he was yet to be metered.