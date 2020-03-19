Emeka Anokwuru

Arrangements are on top gear for the third edition of the annual National Tourism Transport Summit (NTTS) which holds from April 27 to 28 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on the theme: “Tourism and Transportation, Connectivity and Mobility for Sustainable Growth and Development.” The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), a stakeholder of the National Council on Transportation (NCT) has concluded arrangements, in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Information and Culture, Transportation and Aviation for this year’s edition.

The organizers said the need for developing programmes of inter-ministerial cooperation between bodies responsible for tourism and transport is important to improve and strengthen the basic conditions for the sustainable development of both industries. This, they say, is the focus of NTTS. The past two editions of the summit focused on strengthening the nexus between tourism and transportation to foster development in the sectors. Head of the Local Organizing Committee, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said the summit offers a unique opportunity to meet with regulators, decision makers, influencers, technocrats, specifiers, investors and highly engaged delegates from tourism, aviation, maritime, railways, airport operations, road transportation, national and international travel and transportation organisations, including operators in the tourism and hospitality value chain.”

He said the Presidency will be leading on the policy direction of the Federal government, while the mass transportation will be led by the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with the support of the Minister of State for Transportation Gbemisola Saraki, while the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, will be the chief host leading the tourism and cultural sector. Aviation minister, Senator Hadi Sirika is expected to lead on the Aviation sector. Other sessions will include keynote presentations from industry leaders, International Organizations, and Agencies under the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Information and Culture. It is expected that the exhibition, B2B and G2B sessions will expose attendees to public private partnership investment opportunities in the transportation and tourism sectors, and companies showcasing their products and services. It will also provide the opportunity for top government officials to discuss and get insight from both domestic and international investors fostering joint ventures, domestic and foreign direct investments. Participants at the two-day events will be drawn from major key players and stakeholders in the transportation and tourism sectors from the international community in areas such as the air transportation; i.e. airlines, tour and travel operators, administrators of the aviation industry; the maritime industry which includes sea transport, boats and sea cruising operators; Road Transportation including major transport owners, car hire services, Road Traffic and Safety Agencies, Motor Insurance Companies; State Transport Ministries and Agencies; rail transport services. Others are operators of the tourism and hospitality industry including tourism resort operators, National Parks Services; museums and monuments, State Tourism Ministries and Boards, Festivals and tourism events managers; Hoteliers, Restaurants and fast food operators; conferences and events managers; as well as service providers in the banking, oil and gas industries. Experts and professionals drawn from the academia as well as key players and stakeholders in the industries will deliver various papers on selected sub themes which includes: Tourism in a Hyper Connection World: Making Technology Work for the Tourism and Transportation Sectors; Potentialities of Developing Regional Inter-Connectivity in Africa; Inter-Modal Connectivity, Traveller Safety and Security; Development of Critical Infrastructure and the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria-The Case of Tourism and Transportation Industries and Building Capacity for Global Best Practice in the Tourism and Transportation Sectors, among others.