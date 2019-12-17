Emma Njoku

Preparations for the 2020 edition of the Oji Ezinihitte (kola nut festival), codenamed Chokoneze 2020 has reached advanced stage.

Chairman of the Publicity Sub Committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the cultural festival, Sir Lucky Iro who made the disclosure said the event has received massive financial boost from Chokoneze sons and daughters in the diaspora.

Iro further disclosed that Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the festival which will hold on January 1, 2020, under the distinguished chairmanship of High Chief H.M.C. Nwogu.

Other dignitaries expected at the auspicious event are the Senator representing Owerri Senatorial Zone, Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, and Member representing Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, as well as all the traditional rulers of the 14 autonomous communities in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area and their colleagues from the neighbouring communities.

Meanwhile, Eze Godwin Nnanna Nwosu and Eze Mike Nwamara of Umuchoko and Umueze autonomous communities, respectively, the traditional rulers of the twin host communities that make up Chokoneze Ancient Kingdom, have assured that the 2020 edition of the Oji Ezinihitte Cultural Festival will be the best in the history of the festival.

“We are determined to stage the best festival in the history of Oji Ezinihitte Cultural Festival. Chokoneze is known for excellence and we cannot afford to present a mediocre show,” Eze Nwosu said.