Preparations are in top gear for this year’s edition of Plussize Fashion Week Africa. It is a fashion runway show dedicated to showcase the beauty of being plus size in the African culture.

Opening in Lagos for the third edition, this is the only fashion runway show ever dedicated to Plus size designers, models and apparels. Plussize Fashion Week Africa is powered by Shiloh Abraham Ltd, an international and UK based fashion agency.

Intimating the press on the level preparedness about the even, Plussize Fashion Week Africa Founder and Executive Producer, Temi Aboderin-Alao, revealed that this year’s show will be different. “We are going to explore new things. This year, we are going to bring the models closer to the audience. The models are not sloppy, fat, but sexy fat. We want to take the way of the of New York Fashion Week”.

Temi Aboderin-Alao, is the Creative Director of JPKouture By Hadassah, the high end plus size fashion brand. She is also the C.E.O of JPKingdom, a ready to wear one stop shop for plus size women, and the CEO of Golden Curvy Agency, one of the first and leading plus-size modelling agency in Nigeria, which was found in 2011. She is one of the daughters of the founder of Punch Newspapers, the Late Chief James Olubunmi Aboderin.

According to her, plus size movement is not a celebration of obesity, but a celebration of confidence. “We don’t encourage people to keep growing big. You need to be healthy. We are here to promote body positivity. Be the happiest version of who you are”.

The show is billed to hold on Sunday, 8th of December 2019 at The Traffic Bar and Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos, and will bring together the most promising, talented and recognized fashion designers brands and retail enterprises from across Nigeria and abroad to showcase trends and products to a large and diverse audience of consumers, press and fashion enthusiasts. Featuring popup shops, master classes and runway shows, this event connects small businesses, plus size women and designers to a wider audience as well as their peers at home and abroad.

Mor Okonkwo, a social entrepreneur at the press briefing, reiterated Aboderin-Alao’s point that plus-size women can be healthier versions of themselves through counselling, health talk, and regular exercise.

Also, Nansu Meshstle, a model, actress, and talent manager, while speaking, noted that the fashion and modelling industry in Nigeria has opened to plus size women in the last two years, but however stated that more needs to be done for more acceptability.

She urged plus size women to accept themselves, and never to allow their size to stop them from doing what they want, and achieve what they hope to achieve.