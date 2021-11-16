By Vivian Onyebukwa

Preparations are in top gear for this year’s Pan African Music Fashion Runway holding on December 4th at Wheatbaker, Lagos with the theme, ‘Renaissance: New Beginnings, Bridging The International Divide.’

The Pan African Music Fashion Runway (MFR), is a platform that celebrates Africa’s cultural heritage by blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence.

One of the designers to be featured at the event is Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Arin.

Announcing the event at a press briefing in Lagos, which is the seventh edition, Ngozi Omambala, NMO Managing Director/CEO stated that trailblazers and pioneers in the creative industry will also be recognized for their contribution.

Omambala revealed that the show will be both virtual and physical as only the invited guests will be allowed into the hall. All COVID-19 protocols, according to her will be dully observed., and the show will be streamed live on various social media platforms.

“We are proud to present Pan African 7th annual Music Fashion Runway MFR Hybrid (Virtual/physical) Edition and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award (GCAA). It will be streamed live via social media as was last year’s successful event, which opened the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global audience. The challenges and unprecedented nature of the 2020 pandemic is still (although to a lesser degree) apparent. This year’s 2021 edition will strictly follow stipulated health protocols. Our priority is to produce in a safe environment the first-class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers and international runway models. Our invaluable experience and hindsight give us the unique privilege to create and deliver an event without compromising on entertainment value.”

For the first time in the history of Music Fashion Runway, the management has selected two ambassadors in person of Kemi Amusan and Nelson Ogenekewe, both of who have risen to walk international runways and are also winners of Model of year Award 2020. The event will also feature cutting edge fashion with live music excellence.

On the “The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (GCAA), ” NMO boss said it was an award platform programme that honours trailblazers and pioneers, recognising their significant contribution in the creative industry.

Past recipients of the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Awards include Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Kunle Afolayan, Lanre Da Silva, late Wale Aborderin, Guy Murray-Bruce, Helen Prest Ajayi, Ade Bakare and Maki OH.

