Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has embarked on a massive one week sensitisation campaign over an impeding flooding of many communities and council areas across the South East.

According to the agency, the sensitisation exercise was currently ongoing in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States in response to a prediction by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that there would be torrential rains toward September in communities and council areas in 28 states of the country.

The South East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Fred Anusim, who revealed this to reporters in Enugu on Thursday said the exercise was part of the agency’s proactive measures aimed at sending early warning massages to communities on the imminent flooding as predicted.

While identifying the communities in danger of being flooded, Anusim said that they had been divided into high risk and probable risk areas.

“In Anambra, the flood high risk council areas due to their closeness to the River Niger include; Ogbaru, Anaocha, Oyi, Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Orumba South, Orumba North, Njikoka, Ayamelum, Aguata, Awka South and Dunukofia.

“In the same Amanbra, council areas that may have probableflood are; Idemili North, Idemili South, Onitsha South and Awka North.

“In Ebonyi, flood high risk council areas included; Ezza South, Ezza North, Ikwo, Ohaukwu and Afikpo; while the probable flood risk council areas are; Ishielu, Ohaozara and Abakaliki.

“In Enugu State, flood high risk council areas are Enugu East, Udi, Nsukka, Enugu North, Enugu South and Oji; while the probably flood risk areas are Igbo Etiti, Ezeagu, Uzo Uwani, Nkanu East and Aniri,” he said.

He urged council chairmen of the affected areas to also take proactive measures by sensitising members of their communities while residents are expected to open up blocked drainages and make arrangements to relocate to higher grounds should the need arise.