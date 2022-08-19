From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Rev. Akpen Leva has enjoined the new Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Abah to prepare for the security challenges that have bedeviled the country to enable him succeed in his new assignment.

Leva who made the call when he paid a solidarity visit on the new Prelate, maintained that his elevation to the position of the Prelate of the church came at the time evil men were targeting the clergy and other social vices like abduction, banditry and unprovoked attacks have enveloped the nation.

The Benue CAN boss while noting that only divine intervention would move the country from its present predicament posited that the killing of the innocent Nigerians particularly the clergy, abduction, unprovoked attacks on communities called for relentless prayers for God to intervene and rescue the nation.

He maintained that the new Prelate needed additional wisdom and strength from God to succeed in his new office and assured that the church in Benue State would continue to support him in prayers which he believes is the only key to succeed in any office.

“The church in Benue State is happy to identify with you because of your track record of achievements in all the places you have worked. We are also happy that a Benue indigene and a northern Nigerian was occupying the office for the first time from the establishment of the church in Nigeria,” Rev. Leva said.

Responding, the new Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria expressed happiness to the leadership of the church in Benue State, saying he was honoured by the visit even as he disclosed he was owing God for all God was doing for him.

Dr. Abah while attributing his elevation to the glory of God, emphasized that God who chose him to occupy the position after 182 years of the existence of the church in Nigeria where no northerner had occupied the position before would grant him a peaceful and fruitful tenure.

The new Prelate of the Methodist Church described the visit of CAN officials as a demonstration of love and compassion, just as he called for prayers from the Benue christians to enable him succeed.

“The huge task ahead of me requires prayers to equip me to succeed in his new office,” the new Methodist Prelate said.

The CAN chairman was accompanied by all the state CAN officials and prayers were offered for the new Prelate for God to take absolute control to enable him succeed.