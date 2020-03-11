Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Government has predicted that the state will experience 270 days of rainfall this year, with the maximum annual rainfall projected at 1,750mm and called on residents to prepare.

The government, therefore, urged residents of flood prone areas to relocate to safe ground, just as he assured that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will leave nothing to chance to mitigate flooding.Nigerian Meteorological Agency had earlier released 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) report to guide various sectors of the country, with expected high volume of rainfall.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, made the disclosure during a press conference in Lagos yesterday.

Bello, who said Lagos Island was expected to have a rainfall, starting ferom March 19, added that its cessation date is expected to be November 26. Ikeja, the state capital is expected to have about 1,526mm, while that of Badagry is put at 1,750, with Ikorodu and Epe at 1,690 and 1,730mm respectively.

However, he urged residents to desist from indiscriminate refuse dump into water channels to reduce effect of flooding that possibly accompany the expected heavy rainfall.

While urging residents not to panic at the prediction, Bello said: “I want to assure you our state will continue to reap the gains of planning, as our flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any unforeseen weather condition,” he said.