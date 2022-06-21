From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province Anglican Communion and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Chukwuma, has asked Nigerians to be prepared for an imminent revolution in the country.

He said that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall by the insensitivity of the government to their plights and are ready to take the bull by the horn.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chukwuma who spoke during a Pre-Synod Press Briefing for the Second Session of the 18th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu holding from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26 at All Saints’ Church, GRA, Enugu, said Nigerians have endured enough of abject poverty.

He enjoined Nigerians to obtain their PVCs to be able to vote out insensitive, old and corrupt politicians and bring in young and patriotic ones that can take Nigeria out of the woods.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .