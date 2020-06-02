Magnus Eze, Enugu

Presidents General of town unions in the South East have asked the people to get ready to defend themselves and communities in the face of the growing existential threat confronting them in the region.

The town unions also ordered anybody living in the bush in the zone to immediately secure accommodation as they would no longer allow people to reside in such places.

The warning was contained in a letter by the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) to town unions, community leaders and stakeholders in the zone.

The letter dated, May 27, 2020 and signed by National President, Emeka Diwe and National Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, said their effort at maintaining the spirit of town unionism in order to protect the interests of the Igbo had been yielding fruits since 2013 when the ASETU was formed to be the voice of Igbo grassroots in the sustainability of peace, security and development of the communities.

ASETU said the Igbo should be concerned about their homeland security, noting that it was of utmost importance at this critical moment.

“You have all witnessed the strange happenings in the last few weeks. All available evidence indicate this is a time to be extra vigilant as some strange occurrences are very difficult to explain.

“We call on Igbo men, women and children; Igbo communities and community neighbourhood watches and vigilante outfits to be extra vigilant.

“We need to alert our people that wherever they see any suspicious people or activity, they should immediately alert the neighbourhood watch/community vigilante chairman/president general.”