By Henry Uche

The chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has charged its newly inducted members to prepare for tougher tasks ahead as professional human capital managers anywhere they find themselves.

Speaking at the 41st induction ceremony of the new members in Lagos recently, the President/Chairman of Governing Council of the institute, Wale Adediran, called on the 343 inductees to expect a shift from the conventional operations of HR tasks evidently brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic which makes their job more tasking.

Adediran added that corporate organistions look up to HR Professionals as solutions providers to a number of challenges the world faces in recent times. He enjoined them to show forthrightness in all their dealings, saying “you must be change agents as you prepare for harder tasks ahead of you because the corporate world and human resource management is becoming more complex. So we must remember to inspire and empower ourselves and others to adopt high ethics and integrity required to deliver,” he charged.

Speaking on the theme, “Digital Transformational in Human Capital Management”, an HR expert, Essien Efana -Okon, admonished new members to adapt to the new normal in order to thrive in the turbulent business world, noting that having a digital mindset is a must for them otherwise else they fizzle out.

Okon exhorted them to give in to personal upgrade in the scheme of things through continuous training, research and development. He said: “We must not forget the place of training, research and development.”