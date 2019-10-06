Zika Bobby

National President of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Iju Tony Nwabunike, has urged the Federal Government to expedite action in preparing the country for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Nwabunike who decried the poor production and export capacity of the country, said Nigeria is not fully ready for the recently signed AfCFTA, stressing that there is urgent need to address issues of corruption and insecurity, which according to him, can inhibit the flow and growth of business activities within the country and in the continent.

Speaking in Lagos at a conference on Maximising the Benefits of AfCFTA,Nwabunike said aside from oil, the country has not shown enough capacity and comparative advantage to produce things for export to other African countries.

He said other African countries are moving at a faster pace in building their local economies by encouraging greater production, expanding chances for their local manufacturers and promoting entrepreneurship.

While making a paper presentation, Chairman of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni said his council would move to collapse barriers stopping Nigerian Customs brokers and freight forwarders from practicing in other countries.

Tsanni also called on greater attitudinal change and deployment of good vehicles on roads to support logistics and supplies for freight forwarders in the country as a way to conform to trading community expectations.

Also speaking at the event, Ismail Aniemu, Editor of The Journal, organisers of the conference, described it as a first step in engendering interactions aimed at preparing the Nigerian business community in the maritime industry for the AfCFTA regime.