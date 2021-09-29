From Alloysius Attah and Christian Agadibe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led government in Anambra State to prepare its detailed handover note.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP and Director of Publicity, Directorate for VCO Campaign Organisation, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu, made the call in a statement made available to journalists.

Nwangwu noted that the APGA-controlled government has failed woefully in all ramifications, and as such, should be preparing to hand over to PDP, which is ready to give Anambra State a quality, responsible and responsive government.

He said no amount of distractions would stop the Anambra people from voting out APGA and holding it accountable for its actions and inactions.

Nwangwu noted that the APGA-led government has touched every good thing handed over to it with leprous hands and relegated Anambra State from being the best in Nigeria to a laughing stock in the comity of states.

“Anambra State had the best road network in Nigeria. All the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA but today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed.

“Anambra State had the best Primary Health Care Delivery system with the highest accredited tertiary institution for health workers’ training. All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited health centres well equipped; let APGA apologists and e-rats tell us what has happened to the hitherto functional sector.

“Obiano was handed a zero debt profile with over N75 billion savings in local banks and future generation savings in dollars in different banks. All these have been wasted without any commensurate tangible developments on ground or savings anywhere. The APGA government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions; yet, no development is going on in any part of the state. Certainly, time has come for the people to say bye to bad governance.

He challenged the APGA to make public its handover notes detailing all finished and ongoing projects as was done by Peter Obi at inception of the present government.

While thanking Ndi-Anambra for their unflinching support for PDP, Nwangwu reassured them that PDP, through her candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, is out to give the state five-star governance.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.