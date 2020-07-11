The newly-appointed Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Mohammed Umar Abba has directed the Commission’s Secretary, all directors, zonal heads, heads of units and other sectional heads to immediately prepare their handover notes which must be submitted to him latest by Monday, July 13, 2020.

The directive was given in an internal memo dated July 10, 2020, titled “Order and Directives” and addressed to all the concerned. According to the memo, with reference number CB:4001/EFCC/DOPS/Vol. 02/71, the new helmsman said: “You are directed to as a matter of urgency forward handing over notes in respect of your respective departments, zones, units and sections as at today, 10th July, 2020.

“This is sequel to the change of leadership at the Commission suspending the former Ag. Executive chairman, Ibrahim Magu and directing the Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar Abba to take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission.

“Replies are expected to reach this office on or before Monday 13th July, 2020 latest by 1200 hours unfailingly in both hard and soft copies.

Treat as very urgent, please.”