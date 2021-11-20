By Moses Akaigwe

The purpose of preparing well for a long road trip is basically to ensure you get to your destination safely and comfortably, avoiding mishaps and disappointments that would have occurred if caution was not observed. A long trip is usually an endurance test for both the driver and the vehicle. This is true, whether the vehicle you are driving is a private one or a commercial one carrying passengers, and irrespective of the time of the year.

But, as the so called ‘ember’ months set in and Christmas/New Year beckons, the time to be extra careful in preparing for long trips is this period in view of the increased traffic and road crashes. During a short drive, the unforeseen malfunction of a part of the vehicle can be ‘managed’ to the mechanic’s workshop or back home, but a similar situation or an outright breakdown can be a very huge challenge during a long trip, and can even lead to an accident.

That is why planning a successful long trip by road is not as easy as hot knife goes through butter, especially if you are a careful, safety conscious driver. But, as the experts at the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) always advise, the human factor is where to start, because once you take care of things under your control, other matters are likely to fall in place. Reinforcing this, the Corps’ Public Education Officer, an Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, described the driver as the most important factor in ensuring safety on the road, particularly when it is a very long distance drive.

Kazeem, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said: “Firstly, it is to be noted that the most important force or element in the vehicle when preparing for a long trip is the driver. That is why the driving profession should be taken more seriously.

“A trained and qualified driver is always a safety ambassador. If the driver misses it, the other components of the vehicle and the road are automatically endangered.” He explained that it is vital to ensure that the vehicle is in perfect condition to endure a long trip, by doing very careful checks to confirm that oil and water levels are okay and various vital parts functioning properly. But, it takes a well trained, alert and cautious driver to be able to do this.

The FRSC Public Education Officer remarked: “While it is important to do the routine morning parade to check the water level, gauge the oil level, look at the fan belt and tyres of your vehicle before you set out on that trip, it is more important for the driver to do a holistic check on his/her mental, emotional, physical and health status.

“The purpose of this is to ascertain if he/she is in the right physiological-cum-emotional disposition to be on the road. This is because driving needs 100 percent concentration and it is about the only profession that engages the five sense organs at the same time.” A driver who intends to embark on a long trip in the morning, for instance, must have a good sleep the night prior. The FRSC advises that when these checks have been properly conducted; all the essential parts like the wipers, confirmed to be in good shape; and the driver has slept well the night before, the following should be observed before embarking on the journey:

ONE: Reduce preventable distractions

Before getting behind the wheel, ensure that anything that can cause distractions during the trip is either removed or taken to the booth. Adjust the seat height to keep your hips slightly higher than your knees. If you are a woman, finish your personal grooming before you leave home. Review maps and directions before departure. If possible, ask a passenger to be your navigator so you can concentrate on the road while they read the map and watch for signs and landmarks.

TWO: No loose items on board

Secure loose items on the dash, rear view mirror or vacant seats. If you can’t secure these items, put them in your trunk, or leave them at home. Sharp turns or abrupt stops will cause these things to fly, thereby creating a (noisy) distraction. A motorist came very close to having a head-on with a heavy duty truck, because a plastic water bottle left on the rear seat rolled all the way to the front and lodged itself under both the brake and clutch pedals, making it difficult for the car to come to a quick stop when he sighted the oncoming vehicle eating into his lane.

THREE: Eat/drink before you get in the car

It may not seem like much, but taking time to eat breakfast or a snack before you leave means you can concentrate on the road and keep both hands on the wheel, where they should be.

FOUR: Turn off your cell phone or put it away

Pre-programme radio stations, fill your CD deck, and/or choose your music playlist before you start the car. In-vehicle DVD players can be very distracting for the driver. But, if you feel you must have one, have it installed out of sight of the driver and in a way that precludes operation by the driver while driving.

FIVE: Prepare your children

When you buckle your kids in, make sure they have easy access to any toys or snacks you want them to have on each leg of the trip.

SIX: Plan your route/stops

Look forward to a safe spot on the route where you can take a break, re-fuel the vehicle, eat, and spend some time before continuing the journey. Experts advise that it is important to make stops, get out of the car and stretch your legs every two hours or so.

SEVEN: Minimise conversation

You must always keep the conversation light and to a minimum. If you are driving with a passenger, let them know their safety is your first priority, not your conversation.

EIGHT: For women

Applying lipstick or tying your tie while driving is not only a two-handed distraction, it is also a good way to injure yourself and endanger other road users. This guide is incomplete if it is not clearly stated that second-hand {tokunbo} or worn-out tyres are a big NO for any high speed drive on the highway – whether long or short distance. Such tyres have been confirmed by road safety experts as being responsible for a lot of road crashes. Avoid them completely if you must embark on a long trip or drive your vehicle at high speed.

If you can, ensure that the First Aid box is on-board.

