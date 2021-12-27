From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke has sent message of salutation to all Christians as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

In the message signed by the director of Information, Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Revd Dr. Nnoke Ibe, the head of the PCN said it was with profound pleasure that Christians should celebrate Christmas and forget all cares and concentrate in recalling the coming of the King of Glory who came into this world as a child.

“We are eternally grateful to God our Father who made it possible for us to be part of the activities of Christmas this years.

“Our appreciation becomes more meaningful when we consider the difficult time we have passed through as a nation and the disturbing events recorded all over the world in the past one year. That we survived to this time is certainly not by our power or wisdom because those who might be better placed than us were not able to make it”.

Eke stressed that it was through divine power intervention “in our cases that we were able to survive till this day and so we give all glory to Jehovah Almighty.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“At Christmas, God gave creation the greatest gift possible. God saw a lost world heading for inevitable destruction and intervened by sending a Saviour and Deliverer. Jesus Christ came into the world to save us from the quagmire of sin and reconciled us with God so that we will qualify for God’s eternal Kingdom”.

He said without the gift of Jesus Christ, the entire universe would have remained lost and under the grip of Satan.

“No wonder Heaven could not contain its joy when the Prince of Peace was born in that lowly manger, to that lowly family of Joseph and Mary and the heavenly hosts shared the good news with the lowly shepherds watching over their flocks in the field.

The Prelate admonished Christians that as they celebrate Christmas this year, they should remember that the world is still hurting and people are still suffering different levels of deprivation, molestation, insecurity, natural disasters, hunger, malnutrition, discrimination, oppression, diseases, wars and others.

He therefore wishef all Nigerian and all people of goodwill a wonderful Christmas celebration and a happier 2022.