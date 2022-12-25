From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria and Moderator of the General Assembly Dr Ekpenyong Nyong Akpanika has felicitated Nigerians on this year’s Christmas celebration.

Christmas, Akpanika told Nigerians, has become a time for people to have a break from the difficulties of the time and remember the goodness of God through the sending of His Son Jesus Christ to save humankind from their sins and death.

This celebration season, the Prelate said should be used by people to receive and apply the Christmas message of love, peace, goodwill, reconciliation and compassion for each other.

In a message signed by the director of Information and public affairs of the church, Rev. Nnoke Ibe, Akpanika said it was through God’s grace, the nation and her people have survived the traumas of the past years.

“We have seen poverty and hunger as never before. We have slept with only one eye closed because of the challenges of insecurity. Many families have been forced to part with life savings in order to get back their loved ones from the clutches of kidnappers. We have experienced the worst flood in many years in which lives and properties were lost. Many have lost their jobs and many businesses have closed due to the sluggish economy”.

The Prelate noted that despite all the challenges, the resilient Nigerian spirit has once again prevailed through God’s grace.

“I, therefore, congratulate each and every one of us for surviving the past years. I am however compelled to say that Nigerians are tired of being congratulated for surviving. The time has come for us to experience good leadership which translates to economic and socio-political growth. Nigerians truly want to enjoy the benefits of being Nigerians”.

Akpanika was of the view that though Christmas is a season filled with festivities, he appealed to Nigerians to add another dimension to their celebrations this year.

“This is in view and in preparation for the general elections which come up in the next two months. The 2023 elections will surely decide the direction and the course for our dear nation.

“Our failing to get it right this time or making any mistake will surely spell doom for Nigeria. In the past, we have allowed tribalism, ethnicity, religious bigotry, sensationalism, unreasonable and extreme party loyalty, greed and selfishness to determine our voting patterns.

“The result of this is clear for us all to see. In the past years, the fortunes of the country have taken a serious downturn with our nation descending to become the poverty capital of the world and its citizens finding it difficult to live through each day because of extreme and biting poverty”.

Akpanika said in addition, the scourge of insecurity and corruption seem to have taken permanent residence in Nigeria, stating for these and other unfortunate reasons, he was calling on all Presbyterians, other Christians and all Nigerians to spend this season in reflection and prayer for the Nigerian nation.

The Prelate observed that Nigeria was at a crossroads and that it is the responsibility of every true citizen to join hands to pull her out of the current political, economic and social quicksand.

“We must get it right this time. As we share the message of Christmas, let us also share the message of peaceful, fair and credible elections”.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in the areas of infrastructural development and agriculture, Akpanika reminded the president that the lasting legacy he will leave behind is a free and fair election and a peaceful transition to a new government.