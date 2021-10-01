From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Dr. Nzie Nsi Eke, and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu have felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 61st independence anniversary.

A statement by Rev. Nnoke Ibe, head, department of Information and public affairs of the church, titled, “Message of hope in perilous times”, Dr. Eke on behalf of the leadership and members of the

Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the

entire citizens of the country as they celebrate the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The Prelate noted that inspite of all the challenges and

disappointments the country has faced, the citizens cannot but thank God whose mercies have not

allowed the people to beconsumed by the difficulties and uncertainties of the times.

“If not for any other thing, we must appreciate the grace that has

kept us together as one country and the invisible power that has kept us from total collapse.

“I still firmly believe that God is keeping us together

because He has a divine purpose for us as a nation. We will continue to pray that this purpose shall eventually be made manifest.

“As Nigerians,we know that in the last one year, cases of banditry and

insecurity have been on the increase, standard of living has nose-dived because of high cost of living. Goods and services that are basic to our daily living and which we took for granted, before now, are beyond the reaches of average Nigerians. Disturbed about the heightening insecurity in the land, Dr. Eke said it was unfortunate that the country is today in greater danger of disintegration than ever before as many sections and ethnic groups have taken their grouses beyond complaints to the highest levels ofactivism, even openly calling for the division of the country. The Prelate was worried that “instead of our leaders to confront the root causes of these complaints and resolve them,they prefer, against popular advice to ignore the call for self-determination and detaining these activists thereby making them greater heroes among their people”. Dr. Eke called on all who feel aggrieved to handle their agitations with high sense of responsibilities and eschew all forms of violence and aggression. He said it was to seek a way to solve the nation’s problems that the Presbyterian Church declared a 30 day fasting and prayer to seek God. I her message, Senator Nwaogu noted although as a country Nigeria has encountered some trying moments especially in the areas of insecurity, insurgency and health, but she expressed confidence that the President Buhari-administration was equal to the task of proffering a lasting solution to the lingering problems.

Enumerating some of the infrastructure provided in the South East by the present administration, Nwaogu congratulated Nigeria on her 61st Independence anniversary and prayed for God’s continued protection for the leaders and citizens of the country to overcome the trying period of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic.