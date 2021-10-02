From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Dr. Nzie Nsi Eke and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu have felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 61st independence anniversary.

A statement by Rev. Nnoke Ibe, head, department of Information and public affairs of the church, said Dr. Eke on behalf of the leadership and members of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire citizens of the country as they celebrate the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The prelate noted that in spite of all the challenges and disappointments the country has faced, the citizens cannot but thank God whose mercies have not allowed the people to be consumed by the difficulties and uncertainties of the times.

“If not for any other thing, we must appreciate the grace that has kept us together as one country and the invisible power that has kept us from total collapse.

“I still firmly believe that God is keeping us together because He has a divine purpose for us as a nation. We will continue to pray that this purpose shall eventually be made manifest.

“As Nigerians, we know that in the last one year, cases of banditry and insecurity have been on the increase, standard of living has nosedived because of high cost of living. Goods and services that are basic to our daily living and which we took for granted, before now, are beyond the reaches of average Nigerians.

