Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), yesterday, said the church was not in any way against the plan of the Ebonyi State Government to take over The Presbyterian Joint Hospital, Uburu, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

The church said all it wanted was for the state government to use due process in taking over the hospital.

Daily Sun gathered that the Ebonyi State executive council recently approved government takeover of the 108 years old hospital to form part of the facilities of the Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital, Uburu.

Governor David Umahi, who announced the take over on July 15, 2020 during a live broadcast in Abakaliki, also directed the Attorney General, Cletus Ofoke, to forward an executive bill on the takeover to the House of Assembly for passage into law.

Reacting to the government’s decision, the management of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria conceded that government’s power of eminent domain confers it with power to take over any land it requires for overriding public interest, but stressed that the power must be exercise in line with due process.