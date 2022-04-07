From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) said on Thursday that the party will soon be receiving defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with the arrival of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The chairman of NNPP in the state, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, disclosed that some aggrieved members of APC and PDP in Osun have concluded plans to join his party before the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Osogbo, the state capital, Odeyemi assured that the calibre of people already in talks with the party would give NNPP an edge in the coming governorship election.

Noting that the presence of Kwankwaso has boosted the image of NNPP, Odeyemi expressed confidence that the party would be an alternative for the aggrieved members of PDP and APC.

He promised that NNPP would give a level playing ground for the new members.

‘When I interacted with some of those we will receive, they cited marginalisation and internal wranglings as some of the reasons for dumping their different parties. Then I realized that with proper internal democracy we operate in NNPP, we will surely have a good day during the forthcoming election,’ he stated.

He said that the party is open for any intending aspirants into various offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

