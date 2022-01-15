From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has read the riot act to the political parties, warning them not to field fake candidates for any election. Doing so, he said will attract a fine of N500, 000.

In a statement signed by its National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission also released the timetable and schedule of activities for various bye-elections.

The Commission, while rolling out timetable, disclosed that the elections will be conducted on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in six constituencies in four states. They are as follows: Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State, Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau State, Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau State, Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State, Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River State, Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Imo State.

“The elections will hold on Saturday, February 26, 2022 immediately after the FCT Area Council elections,” he said. “This will enable the Commission to clear most of the bye-elections, focus on the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections and ongoing preparations for the 2023 General Election.”