From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who is also an APC presidential aspirant on Sunday in Katsina accused the party of promoting mediocrity and lacking in fair reward system.

“The reward system in our party is faulty, it is unfair and it is not working, therefore, it has to be adjusted before we achieve the desired unity,” Fayemi said while addressing Katsina State delegates for the forthcoming APC primaries.

He said that he was in Katsina to solicit their support in his quest to emerge the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

“We need to insist that our party should be a party where Baboon is working, the baboon will chop, and if monkey works, only monkey should chop,” Fayemi said.

Fayemi who is also Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said he would ensure unity of the entire country if he emerges President.

According to him, “I have done a lot for the party at various capacities and also working closely with President Muhammad Buhari. I have all the qualities to lead the country as President.

“And, as one of the stakeholders who facilitated the emergence of the APC, I will ensure the unity of the party members.

Also speaking at the meeting, , Governor Aminu Bello Masari describe Fayemi as having all the qualities to be the President of the country like the other APC presidential aspirants.

He commended Fayemi for the role he played towards the emergence of President Buhari as the then APC presidential candidate.

According to Masari, “from that background, for us, he has qualified to ask for us to give him support to be the presidential flag-bearer of the party.”