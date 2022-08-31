From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Zamfara State at the scheduled 2023 general elections, Dr. Daudu Lawal, says the North-West zone will give the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, bloc vote from the area to ensure his success at the polls.

He said the e same measure will apply for all the zonal fundamentalism candidates, assuring that the party will emerge victorious.

A press statement from Dauda’s media office in Gusua said that the candidate spoke during a meeting with PDP stakeholders and gubernatorial candidates with Atiku, in Kano.

According to Dauda, “the whole idea is for our leader and presidential candidate to have a direct interaction with the North-West gubernatorial candidates of the PDP so that we will work hard and ensure that the outcome of the 2023 elections will be in our favour.”

The statement quoted Atiku as identifying the North-West as “a game changer and a formidable force,” during the polls, adding that, “there is need to have an all-inclusive campaign in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We must strive hard to ensure that PDP wins elections at all levels across the country.

Party leaders, stakeholders, and governorship candidates from across the seven North-West states also attended the meeting, alongside the PDP Vice Presidential running mate, the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Ifeanyi Okowa, chaired by the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyochia Ayu.